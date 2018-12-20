Row House group fitness rowing facility opening Jan. 3 at Block Northway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Don’t worry if you pack on the pounds during the holidays. There will be a new place in the North Hills to get fit come the new year.

Row House North Hills, a 1,950-square-foot facility featuring group fitness rowing, is scheduled to open Jan. 3 at The Block Northway in Ross Township.

Row House offers an atmosphere in which people of different strengths and abilities can gather for a synchronized group fitness experience.

“We are very happy to introduce Row House to our guests and the community at The Block Northway,” said Frank Licata, president of LRC Realty, which owns and operates the shopping center. “Guests of Row House will experience an efficient, low-impact, full-body workout that builds aerobic endurance and muscular strength at the same time.”

The facility will be located in the upper level of the shopping center’s south corridor.

To mark the opening, Row House is offering several discounts as well as prize giveaways, raffle contests and other activities.

The North Hills studio will be the first Row House franchise in the Pittsburgh area. The company was launched in 2014 in New York City, where there are two locations. A third Row House is open in California and nine others are being developed in Texas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, South Carolina and Virginia.

