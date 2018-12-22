No tax hike in Richland

Richland Township residents will not see a real estate tax increase in the 2019 budget, which was approved by the board of supervisors at the Dec. 19 meeting.

The real estate tax will remain at 2.2 mills in the coming year’s budget, for which expenditures will total $14,214,755.

The budget includes $6,844,800 for the general fund, $2,903,100 for the sewer fund, $1,242,000 for the highway improvement capital reserve fund and $1,144,275 for the sewer capital reserve fund. Those are the four largest items on the budget.

In other board news:

• The board tabled the ordinance establishing salaries, hourly pay rates and financial compensation for township employees pending the execution of the public works contract. They have reached an agreement with Teamsters Local 205, township manager Dean Bastianini said, but are awaiting the signing of the documents.

• The board approved the 2018 applicants for certification under the township’s volunteer firefighter service credit program. Under the program, which started last year, the state allows volunteers who meet certain service criteria to be eligible for a credit of approximately $300 on their earned income tax.

• The board also approved bids to construct a public works storage building at the public works site and to provide plumbing services related to the installation of a splash pad at Richland Park as well as revisions and updates to the contents of the township’s stormwater management plan and employee contribution to the Northern Regional Police Department Pension Plan.

• Resident Mark Petronich spoke before the board regarding speeding and traffic enforcement along Dickey Road.

“I know a lot of things have changed in the last 30 years, but one thing that didn’t change is the speed limit on our road,” Petronich said of the 25 mile-per-hour limit. “We have a lot of cut through now and I know you guys do a lot of speed studies but wherever you put your speed timing devices, you need to change them because the speeding on our road is really getting bad.”

Petronich, who lives on the road, said it isn’t at all uncommon to encounter aggressive behavior from other motorists when he, his wife or his daughter pull in and out of their driveway and with the blind spots, hills and high rates of speed he fears for their safety and the safety of others.

Township manager Dean Bastianini said speeding is a township-wide problem and too often people who might be otherwise respectful driving through residential areas don’t always appreciate the fact that people live along roads such as Dickey Road and Route 910 as well. They can put the radar machine back along the road and ask police to increase patrols, he said.

“We owe it to the residents to continue to try to do different things, knowing that we’re always going to fall short of the goal, but we can try to minimize the problem as much as we can,” he said.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.