New Dave & Buster's at Block Northway hiring 200 workers for grand opening

The games — and eating and drinking — are about to begin.

Dave & Buster’s second Pittsburgh area location being developed at The Block Northway in Ross is hiring in preparation for a February grand opening, the company announced.

Applications are being accepted for more than 200 “enthusiastic individuals to join the team,” said company spokesman Dick Roberts.

A variety of positions are available including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks and game technicians.

The new Dave & Buster’s location will feature more than 40,000 square feet of entertainment that features chef-crafted food, innovative drinks, hundreds of the latest arcade games and a state-of-the-art sports bar filled with dozens of high definition televisions, Roberts said.

The company, based in Dallas, Texas, operates 121 Dave & Busters’s restaurant and entertainment complexes in the United States including its first Pittsburgh area location in The Waterfront shopping center in Homestead.

Applications to work at Dave & Buster’s are available online . Interested workers also can apply by sending a text with the message “DBPitts” to 77948.

