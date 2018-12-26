Northern Tier offers family-friendly New Year's Day fun

Families looking for a kid-friendly way to have some fun on New Year’s Eve without spoiling anyone’s bedtime — including the adults — will want to check out Northern Tier Regional Library.

For the past several years, the library has offered a New Year’s Eve party, and this year the family dance party will kick off at 1:30 p.m. with special countdown fun lasting until “midnight,” or 3 p.m. in this case.

“Every 15 minutes we’re going to have different activities, whether it’s bubbles or a game or a dance-off or playing dancing statues or parachute,” children’s librarian Janina Kvedaras said. “There are balloons and neon lights and this goes all throughout the party. Then at the end we have a countdown and a Happy New Year moment.”

There’s also a maker element to the celebration as well, Kvedaras said. They’ll have crafts and accessories kids can make to wear for the party, such as buttons and hats.

The program is designed so that everyone can have fun, though, not just the youngest kids. They want older kids, teenagers and parents to all feel like it’s a celebration they can enjoy together and with others.

“During the time when school is on break, libraries have always been busy because people want to get out of the house and find things to do,” she said. “We’ve offered programs throughout the week between Christmas and New Year’s before, but the one that really stuck was the New Year’s party. There’s a lot of value to just getting together and celebrating.”

Kvedaras said that as the population has grown over the years, the programs at the library in general have become more well-attended, and there’s already a good deal of interest in this year’s celebration, she said. Registration is suggested by Thursday, Dec. 27 so that they know how many to prepare for, but all are welcome at the party, even those who decide to come last minute.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.