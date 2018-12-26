Pine-Richland teen top fundraiser, rappels down 22-story building as reward

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tommy Mooney has his sights set high when it comes to adventure, and his fundraising results are just as lofty.

Not only did the Pine-Richland junior raise $12,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia chapter’s Over the Edge campaign this fall, but he also got to rappel down the side of the 22-story Koppers Building in downtown Pittsburgh as a reward for his efforts.

Mooney was the top fundraiser of the campaign and was recently recognized at the organization’s holiday luncheon in front of board members and top donors.

“That was pretty cool,” he said of being the top fundraiser. “I didn’t find out until the day of (the rappelling event) and I was kind of shocked, but it was cool to know I’d raised that much money for a good cause.”

It was the lure of rappelling and a deep family connection to the cause that inspired his efforts.

Mooney said he wants to go skydiving but isn’t allowed until he’s 18 years old, so when his mother learned about the Over the Edge fundraiser, it sounded like a fun alternative.

His family was familiar with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society because when Mooney was 4 years old, his 19-month-old brother was diagnosed with leukemia. He’s now a survivor, and his battle jump-started the Mooney family’s involvement with the charity.

The Over the Edge campaign requires participants to raise at least $1,500 in order to rappel down the side of one of downtown’s most distinctive towers at 475 feet high.

Carla Mooney said when she saw it online she had a feeling Tommy would jump at the chance.

“He’s always been kind of my adventurous child, let’s say that,” she said. “I told him about it and asked if that was something he’d be interested in and he said, ‘Yes, definitely.’ ”

Mooney did his fundraising primarily through an email and letter writing campaign in which he shared his family’s story, why the charity was important to him and the unusual reward for him at the end if he raised enough money.

Becca Gregory is a fundraising campaign specialist with the local chapter of the LLS and said Mooney’s contributions were “huge.”

“We raised $197,000 and he raised $12,000 of that,” she said. “It’s amazing. We do an event here for students and we’ve learned how hard it is to get students to fundraise and to get them motivated. That he was able to do that is completely insane.”

Gregory said Mooney was the last to register before the event sold out.

Over the Edge is a rappelling company that specializes in these types of events, Gregory said, and they handle all the rigging and make sure that all the participants have a safe experience.

The day of, Mooney admitted to being a little nervous. He was fitted for gloves and a helmet and taught about the safety aspects and procedures to lower himself down the side of the building, then off he went.

“I’d never done anything like it before,” he said. “When I was going down it was a little scary because my feet kept coming off the building and I kept getting turned off to the side.”

Asked if it was worth it, however, Mooney didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, it was definitely worth it,” he said.

Not only did he say he would “for sure” do it again, but Mooney also said he still plans to sky dive.

Registration for next year’s Over the Edge fundraiser is not yet open, but anyone interested can email Gregory at becca.gregory@lls.org to receive notification when it’s time to sign up.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.