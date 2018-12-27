Fend off the winter chill with these time-tested soups

Traditionally, colder weather brings on the annual desire for a hot bowl of soup. Fortunately for some students, including those at Pine-Richland High School, delicious soups are available in the school cafeteria throughout the school year.

Every day, the staff and students are provided with soups for the soul regardless of the weather, said Chris Jones, head cook at Pine-Richland High school,who has the challenge of creating soups that have to meet the dietary requirements and woo the taste buds of the staff and students. On the days that Chicken Fajita Soup and Pasta Fagioli Soup are served, the big silver pot is continuously filled, and at the end of lunch periods, the ladle comes up empty.

Chris indicates that these recipes have been a joy to create and develop over the years. Her signature soups are both rewarding and delicious.

Chicken Fajita Soup

(Makes 30-40 servings)

8 cups cooked chicken

2 large red onions

2 gallons of chicken stock

2 tablespoons garlic

1 quart heavy cream

1 cup flour

2 cups diced or shredded carrots

¼ cup of fajita seasoning

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon chili powder

4 cups corn

4 cups black beans

4 cups cheddar cheese

1 package of tortillas

Bake Julianne-cut tortillas at 350 degrees for 5-7 minutes until golden brown to use as a garnish.

Place chicken stock into a pot. Add diced chicken, red onions, and garlic. Simmer until the onions are tender. Make a roux by mixing heavy cream and flour together and set aside. Combine fajita seasoning, cumin, onion powder, granulated garlic and chili powder, stirring it into the chicken stock. Add diced or shredded carrots and simmer until tender, about five minutes. Add corn and black beans, then simmer until thickened. When you ladle it into bowls, add cheddar cheese. When ready to serve, top individual bowls with tortillas.

Pasta Fagioli Soup

(Makes 15-20 servings)

28 ounce canned dice tomatoes

28 ounce canned great northern beans undrained

14 ounce canned chop spinach, drained

28 0unce, canned chicken broth

8 ounce canned tomato sauce

3 cups water

1 tablespoon minced garlic

8 sliced crisp-cooked bacon, crumbled

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ pound seashell pasta

In a large stock pot, combine diced tomatoes, beans, spinach, chicken broth, tomato sauce, water, garlic, bacon, parsley, garlic powder, salt, pepper and basil. Bring to a boil and let simmer for 40 minutes, covered. Add pasta and cook uncovered until pasta is tender, approximately 10 minutes. Ladle soup into individual serving bowls, sprinkle cheese on top and serve.

