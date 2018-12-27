Northland Library program will detail how to use Pitt archives to uncover family history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Details about your family’s migration to Western Pennsylvania might just be sitting on a shelf at the University of Pittsburgh.

To help unravel the process of discovering the information available, the North Hills Genealogists is hosting a free program featuring David Grinnell, coordinator of Archives and Manuscripts at the Archives & Special Collections Department at the University of Pittsburgh’s Library system.

“Genealogy in the Boxes of Pitt’s Archives & Special Collections” will be at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 15 at Northland Public Library.

Grinnell will lead a discussion about the library’s genealogical collections, how to access them and the role they can play when conducting genealogical research.

Before joining Pitt’s library system Grinnell served as chief archivist at the Library and Archives Division of the Sen. John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.

Registration is required to attend the program. The organization’s website also contains information about how tor register to view the program on the web .

The library is located at 300 Cumberland Road in McCandless.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.