Setting, achieving goals focus of Jan. 16 job search program in Franklin Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A free program for job seekers on how to set and achieve goals will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 by the job search ministry at Saints John and Paul Church in Franklin Park.

Nicole Wilson, a talent management professional, will guide participants through a self-assessment to uncover their strengths and areas of opportunity. The assessment will be followed by a primer on the types of goals and tips for setting and adjusting them.

No registration is needed to attend.

The program will be held in the multipurpose room below the church, which is located at 2586 Wexford Bayne Road.

The church’s job search ministry offers free services such as resume review, monthly professional development programs, networking and a job search work team that meets twice monthly. More information is available online .

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.