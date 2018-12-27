North Hills communities set schedule for Christmas tree collection, recycling

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The tinsel on the tree might still be glinting but the needles on the floor are a sure sign that it is time to ditch the Christmas tree.

Following is the schedule for Christmas tree collection and recycling in several North Hills communities. Decorations must be removed from trees and no artificial trees will be accepted.

In addition to the local tree pickup, trees can be dropped off in North Park through Jan. 14. Trees are being collected from 8 a.m. to dusk in the parking lot of the swimming pool and will be turned into mulch for use in the parks.

Franklin Park

Trees must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 7 for pickup. The public works department is schedule to make only one trip through the borough to collect threes. Depending on weather conditions and the amount of trees placed at the curb, it could take up to a week for collection to be completed.

Marsahall

Trees will be collected on regular trash days between Jan. 7 and Jan. 16. Trees must be cut into 4-foot sections.

McCandless

The town’s public works department will collect trees for recycling from Jan. 2 to Jan. 18. The trees will be chipped and used for mulch. The mulch will be placed in the parking lot of the Lorraine F. Rogers Memorial Soccer Field in the spring and will be available to all town residents.

Between Jan. 18 and Jan. 31, trees can be placed at the curb on regular trash days for free pickup. People who live along rural roads in the town can place their trees out for pickup throughout the month.

Bradford Woods

Residents can place their trees out to the curb for free pickup on their regular trash collection day.

West View

Residents can dispose of trees on their regular days for trash pickup.

Ross

Trees will be collected on regularly schedule days for trash pickup.

