North Hills

North Allegheny's plans to renovate, expand 2 elementary schools get nod from municipal officials

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
The current entrance to McKnight Elementary school will be changed as part of a renovation and expansion project scheduled for next year by the North Allegheny School District.
VEBH Architects
This is an artist’s conception of how the outside of McKnight Elementary will appear when renovations are completed.
VEBH Architects
the planned $30 million renovation and expansion of the Franklin Elementary school building includes replacing the entranceway.
VEBH Architects
Here is an artist’s rendering of how the exterior of Franklin Elementry school will look after renovations are completed.
VEBH Architects
Updated 2 hours ago

The North Allegheny School District is on track to begin renovating and expanding a pair of elementary school buildings this spring.

Franklin Park borough on Dec. 19 approved the land development plans and other measures needed for the district’s planned $30 million addition and renovation of Franklin Park Elementary School. When completed, the project will nearly double the size of the building from its current capacity of 525 students to about 900 pupils.

The additional capacity is needed to accommodate growth, according to school officials.

Since 2015, the district’s enrollment has increased by 341 students, according to a report issued by the district outlining the findings of a a recent demographic study. The report anticipates that the district’s current enrollment of 8,496 students — the larges among suburban districts in Allegheny County — will swell to as much as 8,801 by 2026.

“All indications are that we are on track with these projects,” said board President Rick McClure. “I believe the community has accepted the concept and the expansion at Franklin Park will allow us to right-size the district when we do the next redistricting.”

McClure noted that a number of students now live relatively close to Franklin Elementary but cannot attend there because of the lack of space.

The Franklin Elementary building was constructed in 1936 and expanded in 1966. The last renovation and expansion project was done in 1999 when 10 classrooms were added along with a full-size gym, new entrance and a larger library.

Plans for work at McKnight Elementary were approved by McCandless council on Dec. 10. That project includes major changes to the site including reconfiguration of the area where parents drop off and pick up children, the addition of a canopy over the main entrance and relocation of play areas to make room for a 5,400-square-foot addition to house art classrooms.

New flooring and ceiling tiles throughout the building, the addition of air conditioning to the gymnasium, updates to the library and lobby and remodeling the cafeteria to include a stage also are planned.

The district has budgeted $18.2 million for the work at McKnight, but the final cost estimate is still being calculated, according to district officials.

McKnight originally was two separate buildings. The western portion of building was constructed in 1955 and expanded in 1969. The other half of the building was the former Cumberland Hills Special Education Center, which was built in 1963 and expanded in 1968. The buildings were connected with a hallway after the the district bought the special education center in 1987. The most recent additions and renovations were done in 1999.

The work on both buildings is expected to be completed by the start of the 2020 school year.

District officials have been working on plans to minimize disruptions during the project that include no heavy construction while students are in session and the use of noise and dust barriers when work is done during the school day.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

