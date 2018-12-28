McCandless council fills 13 vacancies on advisory boards, commissions
Updated 4 hours ago
The following people were appointed by McCandless council on Dec. 17 to serve on various advisory boards and commissions. The list includes the name of the appointee, the position and the year in which their term expires. Terms run through December unless noted.
• Amy Wehrspann, Personnel Board, 2021
• Mark Sullivan, McCandless Industrial Development Authority, 2023
• Russell Lucas, Zoning Hearing Board, 2021
• Thomas Edwards, Zoning Hearing Board, 2020
• Michael McGraw, first alternate to the Zoning Hearing Board, 2021
• James Bann, second alternate to the Zoning Hearing Board, 2021
• Lamar Williams, Planning Commission, 2022
• Daniel Kortum, Planning Commission, 2022
• Jason Moots, Planning Commission, 2019
• David Vetere, Uniform Construction Code, International Fire Code and Property Maintenance Appeals Board, 2022
• Dr. Arvind Venkat, McCandless-Franklin Park Ambulance Authority, 2023
• Patrick Semon, McCandless Township Sanitary Authority, 2023
• Angela Woods, Environmental Advisory Committee, August 2020
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.