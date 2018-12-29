Healthy eating doesn't have to be boring, bland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

January is the month of new beginnings. But that nasty word “diet” always ruins everything. But not for Ted Alexovich of Hampton.

Ted has turned the word Diet into Delight. Ted’s daughter, Nicole, encouraged her dad to go on the Whole 30 diet. Not only did he get serious, but he got competitive.

He and Nicole live miles apart. Through texting, they take pictures of their dinner plates, competing for presentation. Ted said presentation takes a diet to another level. Plain diet food on a platter can be boring and discouraging. When food is arranged carefully, all the foods allowed on the Whole 30 become exciting and worth it.

Two oranges sliced and placed in the corner of a plate, an omelet and some fresh raspberries creatively arranged create a colorful and healthy plate. He uses garnishes to finish his presentations. His favorite dish is Almond Crusted Chicken taken from the Whole 30 diet book. It is crispy and so tasty. All his efforts have paid off: He lost 13 pounds in just one month.

Check out this healthy dish that has helped Ted become healthier.

Almond Crusted Chicken

(Serves four to six)

1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken

1-2 cups almonds, coarsely ground

1 tablespoon garlic or onion powder

1 teaspoon oregano

¾ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 eggs, large

2 tablespoons water

olive oil/or ghee (clarified butter)

If you want more heat, you can substitute garlic, onion and oregano for Cajun or Tuscan seasonings.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a 9-by-12-inch baking pan or nonstick baking sheet with olive oil or ghee. Coarsely grind the almonds using a food processor. Mix almonds, garlic (onion) powder, oregano, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Using a fork or whisk, mix eggs and water in a small bowl.

Wash the chicken breasts and cut into 1- or 2-inch strips. Dip each strip into the egg mixture and then coat in the almond mixture. A little trick to make it easier to coat the chicken: Place a bed of almonds on a plate, then place chicken on top and sprinkle almonds over the top to minimize almonds sticking to your fingers.

Place coated chicken in oiled baking pan or sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes at 425.

For crispier chicken, bake on a sheet of parchment paper coated with olive oil, turning the chicken after 15 minutes and then baking for the remaining 10-15 minutes. If using a baking pan, drizzling some olive oil over the chicken will also add more crispiness.

