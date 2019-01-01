Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Bird counters flock to North Park for annual event

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
Volunteer bird watchers (left to right) Patty Lawry, George Lucey, Jim Earle and Debbie Eaton check their map during the national 119th Annual Christmas bird count in North Park on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
Volunteer bird watcher Mary Bates of McCandless holds a map of North Park during a Christmas bird count Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
Geese feed at the lake during a North Park Christmas bird count Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
North Park naturalist Meg Scanlon instructs volunteers during the national 119th Annual Christmas bird count in North Park on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
A white-breasted nuthatch clings to a tree during the national 119th Annual Christmas bird count in North Park on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
A woodpecker works on a hole during the national 119th Annual Christmas bird count in North Park on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
This crow was one of the birds counted during the national 119th Annual Christmas bird count in North Park on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
On Saturday, Dec. 29, volunteer bird watchers descended upon North Park for the national 119th Annual Christmas Bird Count.

Meg Scanlon, an interpretive naturalist for the Allegheny County Parks Department at its Latodami Environmental Education Center in North Park, coordinated the North Park count. According to Scanlan, these are important sources of information pertaining to the distribution and abundance of birds. The data is given to the National Audubon Society to be used for examining trends.

This was one of many bird-counting circles that day in Western Pennsylvania, with the most southern point near the Homestead High Level Bridge, to as far west as Ohio Township, and out east in Indiana and Harmar townships.

