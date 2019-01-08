Delectable Oatmeal Cake created using old-fashioned recipe cards

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I knew when I met Janice Lane Palko that her Oatmeal Cake had more of a story behind it than just a cake on a platter.

In this day of technology, where everything we do is on a computer or smartphone, Janice shares the wonderful feeling she gets when she holds her grandmother’s handwritten recipe cards. The personal stains and delectable aromas on the recipe card brings a feeling of nostalgic memories as she recalls the love put into this cake.

Her grandmother would regularly create something delicious in her kitchen so she would have something homemade for her drop-in family and guests to enjoy. The wonderful feeling of living close to her grandmother made memories that puts a smile and look of content in her eyes as she recalls the wonderful flavor this cake offers.

Sometimes it’s just nice to unplug from technology and go back to a simpler time in our lives.

Never underestimate the value of the old-fashioned recipe card.

Oatmeal Cake

(serves 12)

Pour 1 ¼ cups boiling water over a cup of quick oats. Let stand for 20 minutes and then begin.

½ cup shortening

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

1 1/3 cup flour

½ teaspoon salt

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Add all the ingredients together including the oats, blend and pour into a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan.

Bake on the middle rack of the oven for 30-40 minutes.

For the topping:

½ teaspoon vanilla

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup milk

1 cup chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans) and chopped coconut and blend together

Remove the cake from the oven and put on a cooling rack. Then spread the topping on the cake while it’s still warm. While this cake is delicious served cold, there is nothing like cutting and serving while the cake is still warm.

If you would be interested in Sharing with Sherry, email Sherrye@consolidated.net or call 412-559-0409.