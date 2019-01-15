Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Pine, Richland townships gear up for 2019

Karen Price | Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, 1:36 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Both the Pine and Richland supervisors will continue on in their current roles in 2019 following their respective organizational meetings to start the new year.

In Pine Township, longtime Chairman Michael Dennehy was unanimously selected to retain that position in 2019, as were Philip Henry and Ed Holdcroft in the position of vice chairs. Dennehy was first appointed chairman in 2007.

The board members were also reappointed to serve on the following committees:

Dennehy, Henry and Frank Spagnolo will serve as representatives to the Northern Regional Police Department, with Holdcroft and Pat Avolio as alternates.

Spagnolo will serve as representative to the North Hills Council of Governments with Avolio as alternate.

Holdcroft and Avolio will serve as liaisons to the Wexford Volunteer Fire Company.

Henry will serve as liaison to the Pine-Richland School District.

Dennehy will serve as representative to the Northern Regional Police Department police pension trust committee with Avolio serving as alternate.

Holdcroft and Spagnolo will act as representatives to PennDOT.

Spagnolo will be the representative to the North Pittsburgh Community Development Corporation with Avolio as alternate.

Avolio will be the chief administrative officer of the township non-uniform pension plan with Dennehy as alternate.

Holdcroft and Avolio will be the representatives to Friends of Pine Community Parks.

Dennehy and Avolio will serve as representatives to the finance committee.

Dennehy will continue as director of the Allegheny County Association of Township Officials board with Spagnolo as alternate.

Additionally, volunteers John Zerrer and Cheryl Wist were reappointed to the environmental advisory council, Peter Raub and Jennifer Campbell were reappointed to the parks and recreation committee and Scott Cessar and Sandra Cikovic were reappointed to the zoning hearing board. All terms will expire Dec. 31, 2021.

The planning commission currently has an opening.

• In Richland Township, longtime Supervisor Ray Kendrick was reappointed chairman while Skip Allen will continue on as vice chairman. Kendrick has served as chairman the last five years and prior to that acted as vice chairman for a number of years.

Dean Bastianini, who has been the township’s manager for more than 30 years, was reappointed to that position as well as township treasurer.

Kendrick, Allen and John Marshall were reappointed representatives to the Northern Regional Police Department, with Bart Miller and Donna Snyder serving as alternates. Miller will continue as representative to the Northern Regional Police pension plan committee while Marshall and Snyder will continue as representatives to the North Hills Council of Governments.

Gerald Reichart was reappointed as assistant manager. Goering, Rutter and Boehm was once again named solicitor with Don Palmer as the primary contact, and Shoup Engineers was reappointed township and sanitary sewer engineer. Trans Associations was reappointed traffic engineer.

William Haas was reappointed to the municipal authority for a five-year term, Tim Gaichas and Diane Ponterior were reappointed to the planning commission for four-year terms and George Kusevich was reappointed to the zoning hearing board for a three-year term.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me