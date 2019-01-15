Pine, Richland townships gear up for 2019

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Both the Pine and Richland supervisors will continue on in their current roles in 2019 following their respective organizational meetings to start the new year.

In Pine Township, longtime Chairman Michael Dennehy was unanimously selected to retain that position in 2019, as were Philip Henry and Ed Holdcroft in the position of vice chairs. Dennehy was first appointed chairman in 2007.

The board members were also reappointed to serve on the following committees:

Dennehy, Henry and Frank Spagnolo will serve as representatives to the Northern Regional Police Department, with Holdcroft and Pat Avolio as alternates.

Spagnolo will serve as representative to the North Hills Council of Governments with Avolio as alternate.

Holdcroft and Avolio will serve as liaisons to the Wexford Volunteer Fire Company.

Henry will serve as liaison to the Pine-Richland School District.

Dennehy will serve as representative to the Northern Regional Police Department police pension trust committee with Avolio serving as alternate.

Holdcroft and Spagnolo will act as representatives to PennDOT.

Spagnolo will be the representative to the North Pittsburgh Community Development Corporation with Avolio as alternate.

Avolio will be the chief administrative officer of the township non-uniform pension plan with Dennehy as alternate.

Holdcroft and Avolio will be the representatives to Friends of Pine Community Parks.

Dennehy and Avolio will serve as representatives to the finance committee.

Dennehy will continue as director of the Allegheny County Association of Township Officials board with Spagnolo as alternate.

Additionally, volunteers John Zerrer and Cheryl Wist were reappointed to the environmental advisory council, Peter Raub and Jennifer Campbell were reappointed to the parks and recreation committee and Scott Cessar and Sandra Cikovic were reappointed to the zoning hearing board. All terms will expire Dec. 31, 2021.

The planning commission currently has an opening.

• In Richland Township, longtime Supervisor Ray Kendrick was reappointed chairman while Skip Allen will continue on as vice chairman. Kendrick has served as chairman the last five years and prior to that acted as vice chairman for a number of years.

Dean Bastianini, who has been the township’s manager for more than 30 years, was reappointed to that position as well as township treasurer.

Kendrick, Allen and John Marshall were reappointed representatives to the Northern Regional Police Department, with Bart Miller and Donna Snyder serving as alternates. Miller will continue as representative to the Northern Regional Police pension plan committee while Marshall and Snyder will continue as representatives to the North Hills Council of Governments.

Gerald Reichart was reappointed as assistant manager. Goering, Rutter and Boehm was once again named solicitor with Don Palmer as the primary contact, and Shoup Engineers was reappointed township and sanitary sewer engineer. Trans Associations was reappointed traffic engineer.

William Haas was reappointed to the municipal authority for a five-year term, Tim Gaichas and Diane Ponterior were reappointed to the planning commission for four-year terms and George Kusevich was reappointed to the zoning hearing board for a three-year term.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.