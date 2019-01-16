Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Authentic Sauerbraten is well worth the effort

Sherry Esser | Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, 1:36 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Sauerbraten, a German Pot Roast, will probably not be found in a cookbook “Ready in 30 minutes.” This most memorable recipe takes some advanced preparation.

Julianne Eilinsfeld, a resident of Shaler, loves celebrating traditions and learning about her family history and genealogy. This recipe was her great-grandmother’s, whom she never knew, but because of her love of family history, Julianne still uses a 60-year-old cookie sheet and prepares recipes from a legacy recipe box.

Julianne and her sister wanted to know the details, tips, and tricks associated with Sauerbraten, so they trained as apprentices with their 98-year-old grandmother before she passed away. The dish was always the highlight of the Christmas Eve dinner, but to keep the memory going, they now use it for family birthday celebrations in January and February.

Sauerbraten pairs with pancakes, spaetzle and homemade applesauce. This long-marinated pot roast will bring pride and honor to your kitchen.

Sauerbraten

(makes six to eight servings)

3 pounds beef shoulder roast, sliced into 1-inch-thick steaks

Equal parts white vinegar and water, at least 2 cups of each (for brine)

2 large onions, quartered

3 tablespoon mixed pickling spices tied up in a bundle (can use a new and unused knee-high nylon stocking)

3 bay leaves

½ cups white sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

3 large carrots, chopped (optional)

3 stalks of celery, roughly chopped (optional)

For the Gravy

1 cup ginger snap cookies, finely crushed

1 cup flour, browned in batches

To brown flour, just heat in a skillet until the flour shows some browning, making sure not to burn.

Combine water, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper in a large non-reactive container. Stir until sugar dissolves. Add onions, bay leaves, spice bundle and beef. Beef needs to be completely covered, so you may need to add a little more liquid to completely submerge the meat (that would be more water and vinegar). Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 4 to 6 days.

When ready, cook the meat and brine contents on the stovetop. At this point you can add carrots and celery. They are not necessarily eaten, but helps flavor the sauce and absorb some excess vinegar. Simmer on med-low for at least 1 hour until beef is fork tender. When the meat reaches its desired tenderness, strain, reserving the cooking liquid.

For the gravy, heat a combination of browned flour and cookie crumbs, about ¼ cup total, in a dry skillet. Add some warm cooking liquid, stirring frequently to desired tenderness. Ladle over beef for serving and storing. Continue with additional batches of gravy.

If you would be interested in Sharing with Sherry, email Sherrye@consolidated.net or call 412-559-0409.

