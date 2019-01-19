Pine-Richland hires new assistant principal
Updated 6 hours ago
Pine-Richland High School is welcoming a new member to the administrative team at the high school.
Thomas Salopek is joining PRHS in the role of assistant principal.
He is coming from North Allegheny School District where he serves as a social studies teacher at the North Allegheny Intermediate High School.
In addition to serving more than five years as a social studies teacher, he served as lead teacher in which he collaborated with administrators and team members to develop the school’s multi-tier system of supports; served as a representative of the school’s safety team and table-top planning sessions with local law enforcement agencies; and served on the building level strategic planning committee.
Salopek will join the high school administrative team of Principal Nancy Bowman, Assistant Principal Stephanie Svilar, Ed.D., and Assistant Principal Robert Puskas. The new assistant principal role was created to keep up with a growing student body.