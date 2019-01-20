Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Richland residents will soon see hike in sewer bill

Karen Price | Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Some Richland residents will soon begin to feel the impact of scheduled improvements both to Hampton Township’s Allison Park Water Pollution Control Plant and the Allegheny Valley Joint Sewer Authority plant.

The board of supervisors approved ordinances setting the capital improvement charges that will be felt by customers of both facilities at their Jan. 16 meeting.

Customers in the Willow Run and Crouse Run watersheds serviced by Hampton’s plant will see an increase from $3 per month to $10.50 per month, which was effective Jan. 1. The service charge will then increase by $7.50 per month over the next three years to $18 per month in 2020, $25.50 per month in 2021 and $33 per month in 2022. “By agreement, it’s necessary for us to adopt this ordinance and start to impose those fees on our customers with usage that began on Jan. 1 of this year,” township Manager Dean Bastianini said.

Hampton’s plant was built in 1971, last updated in 1991 and will cost about $45 million to upgrade. Richland contributes about 14 percent to the overall flow to that plant.

The township contributes about 20 percent of the flow to the Allegheny Valley plant via customers in the Deer Creek watershed, and while upgrades to that facility are estimated at $69.5 million, that figure could change.

Richland initially considered a fee schedule that mirrored Hampton’s, beginning with a $7.50 per month charge for single-family residential customers in 2019 and increasing by that same amount over the next four years in anticipation of needing to pay the township’s share of the upgrades.

However, Supervisor Bart Miller suggested that because they are dealing with an unknown, the fee be lowered for the first two years.

The board approved an ordinance that will impose a fee of $6 per month for residential customers in 2019, increasing to $12 per month in 2020. They will then readjust if necessary. Commercial customers and those who don’t fall into the single-family residential category could be charged more depending on water usage.

“The plant won’t be online for at least four years, so we’re doing this in advance,” Bastianini told the supervisors. “They may be out to bid at this time next year and that’s when we’d be deciding how we’re going to obtain our financing. But by putting the money in the bank now we’re starting to step up the increases that we know are coming. It’s just a matter of how much and what phasing the board is comfortable with.”

Just under 3,000 Richland customers are serviced by the Allegheny Valley plant, most of them residential, and slightly more than 1,000 are serviced by Hampton.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me