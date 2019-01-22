Family history turns Frittata into special meal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alicia Blair — owner of Alicia and Scott Jewelry Store on Warrendale Road, has the best of both worlds. She sees beautiful diamonds every day, but her real jewels are her family.

Her shining diamond was her 100-year-old grandfather, Gabriel Veltri, who was always in the kitchen making something fresh daily. Meals in this family were an important time to gather, eat, and talk about life.

One dish that brought them together was Frittata. Alicia’s aunt found this recipe amongst Gabriel’s belongings.

Carrying on her grandfather’s recipe continues to elicit many fond family memories with every scrumptious bite.

The Frittata was always standard fare during the year and eventually was branded as the Easter Tradition Frittata.

Frittata

(serves four to six)

15 ounces ricotta (regular-no nonfat)

½ pound salami, diced

6 to 8 slices provolone

½ pound Italian sausage links, cooked and sliced

6 eggs

2 garlic cloves minced

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon basil

1 teaspoon rosemary

Salt and red pepper flakes to taste

Preheat the oven to 365 degrees.

It is best to use an ovenproof pan or a cast-iron dish.

In a bowl, mix together Ricotta, eggs and spices.

The mixture should be chunky.

In a pan, over medium heat, fry sausage.

When cooked remove from pan and slice, then let rest.

Slice or cube the salami and lightly fry it.

When done, remove from the pan and let rest until cool.

Once the sausage and salami are cool, mix them into the ricotta, egg and spice mixture.

Pour the mixture back into the pan.

On top of the stove, cook over medium heat for 15-20 minutes. Then, add the provolone and stir into the mixture.

Put the pan into the oven and bake for another 15-20 minutes.

Cooking time at this point can vary.

This dish should be checked periodically during the oven baking time, making sure not to burn or over cook.

To contact Sherry to share how you learned your favorite recipe, call 412-559-0409 or email sherrye@consolidated.net.