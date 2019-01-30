Richland Township Building designated warming center
Updated 20 hours ago
With temperatures below zero with windchills exceeding -20 below, some local municipalities are providing warming centers for anybody that needs refuge from the cold weather.
The Richland Township Building, located at 4019 Dickey Road, will be open Jan. 30 and 31, for community members to use as a place to warmup.
For hours or details, call the township offices at 724-443-5921.
Some other warming centers include:
• Turtle Creek
Borough Building – 125 Monroeville Avenue
Wednesday & Thursday from 9 AM to 5 PM
• Scott
Glendale Hose Co No. 1, 541 Carothers Ave.
For details, call 412-276-4611
• Duquesne
Council Chambers – 12 South Second Street, Second Floor
After-hours access through Police Department
• Clairton
Borough Building – 551 Ravensburg Boulevard
Open now through Friday 4 p.m.
Clairton police can provide transportation for residents
• North Fayette
Pittsburgh Technical College – 1111 McKee Road
Open 24 Hours
•Port Vue
Borough Building – 1191 Romine Avenue
Open Jan 30 and 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The following communities are prepared to set up warming stations if residents experience any heating-related issues over the next few days; residents should contact 9-1-1: Aspinwall, Leetsdale and Verona.