North Hills

Richland Township Building designated warming center

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 2:03 p.m.
Plummeting temperatures and dangerous windchills have prompted area municipalities to open warming stations throughout the region.
With temperatures below zero with windchills exceeding -20 below, some local municipalities are providing warming centers for anybody that needs refuge from the cold weather.

The Richland Township Building, located at 4019 Dickey Road, will be open Jan. 30 and 31, for community members to use as a place to warmup.

For hours or details, call the township offices at 724-443-5921.

Some other warming centers include:

• Turtle Creek

Borough Building – 125 Monroeville Avenue

Wednesday & Thursday from 9 AM to 5 PM

• Scott

Glendale Hose Co No. 1, 541 Carothers Ave.

For details, call 412-276-4611

• Duquesne

Council Chambers – 12 South Second Street, Second Floor

After-hours access through Police Department

• Clairton

Borough Building – 551 Ravensburg Boulevard

Open now through Friday 4 p.m.

Clairton police can provide transportation for residents

• North Fayette

Pittsburgh Technical College – 1111 McKee Road

Open 24 Hours

•Port Vue

Borough Building – 1191 Romine Avenue

Open Jan 30 and 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The following communities are prepared to set up warming stations if residents experience any heating-related issues over the next few days; residents should contact 9-1-1: Aspinwall, Leetsdale and Verona.

