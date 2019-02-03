Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Taste of Pine will not be held in 2019

Karen Price | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Friends of Pine Community Parks will not be holding the Taste of Pine fundraiser in 2019, and instead are exploring the possibility of some different events to bring the community together and raise money for the community center and park.

“We’re not sure it’s going to be an every year event,” said Friends of Pine Chairman John Gill. “It’s a lot, especially for the restaurants involved, to provide all that. I think we’re thinking this will be more of an every-other-year type of event.”

Friends of Pine is a nonprofit that works to “provide sports, recreational and social facilities and activities for the betterment of the community.”

Last year’s event was held March 1 and participating restaurants included Aviva Brick Oven, Dive Bar & Grill, Graeter’s Ice Cream, La Vite Ristorante, Pine’s Tavern, Post Office Catering, Stack’D and Zuppa’s Delicatessen. Narcissi Winery provided wine tastings.

The Friends of Pine will still be holding its annual golf outing, which is not only its largest fundraiser but will also celebrate its 20th year in 2019, at Wildwood Golf Club in July. They are also looking into the idea of doing some type of fundraiser with food trucks this summer, Gill said.

“We’re kicking around some different ideas,” Gill said.

“We’ve added some new members to the committee and we’re trying to look at some other events we could do this summer.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

