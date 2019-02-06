Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

NA grad earns co-valedictorian honors at Misericordia University

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Kailey Vogl, of Wexford, was named co-valedictorian at Misericordia University.
Kailey Vogl, of Wexford, was named co-valedictorian at Misericordia University.

Updated 15 hours ago

Misericordia University recently recognized the academic accomplishments of Kailey Vogl of Wexford as co-valedictorian for the winter 2018 graduating class during the eighth annual winter commencement ceremony at the Anderson Sports and Health Center.

Vogl, a North Allegheny alum, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in health care management. She is the daughter of Thomas and Doreen Vogl. The graduate began her studies in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program in the spring semester.

Vogl, a four-year starter on the field hockey team as a forward/midfielder, was second on the team in scoring and was elected team MVP by her teammates during her senior season. The team won two MAC Freedom championships and earned two berths in the NCAA tournament during her career. At the conclusion of her junior season, she was named to the MAC Sportsmanship team.

Vogl’s classroom work also was recognized as she received the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Scholar of Distinction Award for maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.90 or higher during her four years as a student-athlete. A member of the team’s leadership committee, she also was a four-time Misericordia University Scholar Athlete recipient.

In the community, she is the Physical Therapy Club’s liaison to the Misericordia University student-run pro-bono physical therapy clinic that provides free services to people in the community who are underinsured, uninsured or in need. Vogl and her teammates also participated in numerous service activities such as the Special Olympics, Adopt-A-Family and more. The team also produced a video to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Vogl has also been a member of the Relay for Life Event Leadership team since her sophomore year, serving on the publicity and activities committees. A member of the Physical Therapy Club, she was inducted into the Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society.

Vogl is scheduled to receive her doctorate degree during the winter commencement ceremony in December 2021.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me