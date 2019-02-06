NA grad earns co-valedictorian honors at Misericordia University

Misericordia University recently recognized the academic accomplishments of Kailey Vogl of Wexford as co-valedictorian for the winter 2018 graduating class during the eighth annual winter commencement ceremony at the Anderson Sports and Health Center.

Vogl, a North Allegheny alum, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in health care management. She is the daughter of Thomas and Doreen Vogl. The graduate began her studies in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program in the spring semester.

Vogl, a four-year starter on the field hockey team as a forward/midfielder, was second on the team in scoring and was elected team MVP by her teammates during her senior season. The team won two MAC Freedom championships and earned two berths in the NCAA tournament during her career. At the conclusion of her junior season, she was named to the MAC Sportsmanship team.

Vogl’s classroom work also was recognized as she received the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Scholar of Distinction Award for maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.90 or higher during her four years as a student-athlete. A member of the team’s leadership committee, she also was a four-time Misericordia University Scholar Athlete recipient.

In the community, she is the Physical Therapy Club’s liaison to the Misericordia University student-run pro-bono physical therapy clinic that provides free services to people in the community who are underinsured, uninsured or in need. Vogl and her teammates also participated in numerous service activities such as the Special Olympics, Adopt-A-Family and more. The team also produced a video to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Vogl has also been a member of the Relay for Life Event Leadership team since her sophomore year, serving on the publicity and activities committees. A member of the Physical Therapy Club, she was inducted into the Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society.

Vogl is scheduled to receive her doctorate degree during the winter commencement ceremony in December 2021.