Friends offer free podcast that focuses on women's health

Former Hance Elementary School teacher and Cranberry resident Kim Maravich is furthering her goal of empowering and inspiring women to take charge of their health with a new podcast launched in January along with her friend Laurie Bittel.

So far the two have teamed up to discuss topics including detoxifying your body and your home, redefining self-care and the benefits of T-Tapp exercise on their free weekly podcast.

“We call this, ‘A Whole New You’ and the first reason is because the whole part means taking charge of everything, not just our physical well-being, but emotional, spiritual and mental health as well,” Maravich said. “We like to address the whole part of us as females because no matter where you are in life, the world is new every day and no matter the stage of life we can always begin again and constantly be redeveloping ourselves.”

Maravich was a nurse in the cardiac care unit at Sewickley Valley Hospital before becoming an elementary school teacher. She stepped away to focus on raising her children but in August 2017 released a book called, “360 Health: Your Guide to Cancer Prevention, Healing Foods, and Total Body Wellness.”

As she promoted the book, speaking at local libraries and churches and as a guest on podcasts, she became increasingly interested in the idea of reaching more people through a podcast of her own. It was during that time that Bittel, an integrative health coach, reached out to her and the two quickly realized that not only did they attend North Allegheny High School at the same time, albeit one year apart, but they also attended the same church.

Maravich asked if she’d be interested in partnering on a podcast and Bittel quickly said yes.

They launched “A Whole New You” on Jan. 15. It is available for free through iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, and iHeartRadio or at www.awholenewyoupodcast.com . They also have an Instagram page and a Facebook group called “A Whole New You Podcast Community” where listeners and followers can interact.

Some of their ideas for coming episodes have come from the community, Maravich said, and they hope to continue building the ability to address specific questions and thoughts from the community moving forward.

Ultimately, she said, she and Bittel hope to help women of all ages find ways to live their healthiest, best lives.

“No matter where we are in life there are always barriers and stresses,” she said. “We’re trying to present easy ways for people to take care of themselves because when we prioritize our own health we can better show up for our jobs, our families, the world. It’s never too late to begin to exercise or begin to eat clean. Whether it’s walking, reading a personal development book, meditation, Bible study, we make sure to give lots of ways for women to bring themselves back to health. And if you go off the rails for a few days or a few months, to bring ourselves back with no guilt or shame. Every day is a new chapter to make sure we’re healthy and can grab life by the reins.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.