Players sought for charity golf fundraiser

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Norwin Relay for Life is planning an 18-hole charity golf outing July 21 at Manor Valley Golf Course, Denmark Manor Road, Penn Township.

Registration is open for foursomes, and the cost is $85 per golfer. Registration begins at 7 a.m., with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch will be available at the turn, and there will be a buffet dinner.

Door prizes, skill prizes and unlimited beverages will be available with the registration fee.

Players will have a chance to win a 2018 vehicle from C. Harper Auto Group.

The proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

For more registration information, call Emerald Business Group at 724-863-4447.

2 Norwin teachers resign; 11 others hired

Two Norwin teachers have resigned and two others retired at the end of the recent school year.

The Norwin School Board has accepted the resignations of Paula Giran, an elementary teacher and president of the Norwin Education Association, and Dawn Smith, a special education teacher.

The board also hired Natalie Rauch as a secondary music teacher and Rachel Read, elementary music teacher, for the new school year. The following were hired as full-time special education teachers: Christine Goldworthy, Lindsey Zaken, Nicole Hoblak, Samantha Johnson, Janelle McIntyre, Adele Nolfi-Pine and Blake Ebbitt.

Two long-term substitutes were hired: Rebecca Shakely as a secondary music teacher and Lauren Cribbs as an elementary librarian.

Two custodians retired: Jerome Sadosky and Eva Plassio.

Bushy Run Battlefield car cruise slated

More than 150 classic and antique vehicles will be on display at the 8th annual Classic Car Cruise from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 7 at the Bushy Run Battlefield along Route 993 in Penn Township.

In addition to the classic muscle cars and other vintage vehicles, visitors will have the chance to win prizes and cash in a Chinese auction, a raffle and silent auction. Music and entertainment will be provided by disc jockey Glenn Raymer.

“Classic car owners take such pride in the work they've done to restore their beautiful vehicles, and we have so much room on our battlefield to display to other car lovers in the community,” said Diane Braun, Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society board member and cruise coordinator.

Admission is free. The first 100 cars in attendance will receive a commemorative dash plaque, and trophies will be awarded for first, second, and third place winners.

Visitors will have the opportunity to check out the classic cars and meet their owners and tour the Bushy Run Battlefield and Museum.

For more information, visit Bushy Run's website, www.bushyrunbattlefield.com, or see the event listing on its Facebook page.

West Newton library seeks book donations

The West Newton Public Library is asking for donations of hardcover books.

Anyone interested in donating can drop books off at the library, 124 N. Water St., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday; or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The library also needs large-print donations.