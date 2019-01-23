Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Norwin

Norwin plans kindergarten registration

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 5:03 p.m.
Sheridan Terrace Elementary School, North Huntingdon
Submitted
Sheridan Terrace Elementary School, North Huntingdon

Updated 14 hours ago

Norwin School District will begin registering children Feb. 5 for 2019-2020 kindergarten classes, using an online system called Registration Gateway.

Parents wishing to register their child should visit the district website, www.norwinsd.org, and select the “Registration” link to access the system and complete all necessary pre-registration forms.

Children must live in the district and be age 5 before Sept. 1 to be eligible for kindergarten.

Once required pre-registration information is entered, parents will be able to schedule a registration appointment, which will occur in March at the elementary building the child will attend. During the appointment, the child will meet with school personnel and the parent or guardian will meet with a registration secretary to review paperwork and complete the registration process.

Families without access to a computer can use one at the Norwin Public Library or the elementary building the child will attend. Online pre-registration process must be completed by Feb. 23.

”Those who complete the online registration process more quickly will have first availability for the registration appointments at the schools,” said Natalie McCracken, assistant superintendent of elementary education.

Families who have a child preparing to enter kindergarten in 2019-2020 can attend the Young Knights transition program provided by Norwin. The next session is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21, after a 6:05 p.m. tour at the elementary school the child will attend.

To register for the program, visit https://tinyurl.com/YoungKnights. Questions regarding the registration process may be directed to the building secretary or principal in any Norwin elementary school.

Those who aren’t sure which school a child will attend may visit the Norwin web page, navigate to the “Department” tab, select “Transportation” and then click on an alphabetical street listing and boundary map under the “Elementary school buildings” tab. School attendance questions also may be directed to McCracken at 724-861-3021.

The school district also will conduct Brigance testing, which is an assessment for incoming kindergarten students that covers a variety of school-based curriculum topics through a series of 12 brief assessments, including language development, science and math proficiencies and gross motor skills, McCracken said.

Norwin offers both full-day and half-day kindergarten options, and the Brigance Test is used to help us identify the students who may benefit from additional instruction through participation in the full-day program, she added.

The Norwin elementary schools are:

• Hahntown — 724-861-3020; Brigance screening date: March 12

• Sheridan Terrace —724-861-3025; Brigance screening date: March 4

• Stewartsville — 724-861-3030; Brigance screening: March 14

• Sunset Valley Elementary School — 724-861-3035; Brigance screening date: March 8

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

