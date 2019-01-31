Norwin High School to hold scheduling event for eighth-graders

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin eighth-graders and their parents can learn more about high school scheduling options and courses for the 2019-2020 school year from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 in the high school auditorium and cafeteria.

Guidance counselors will present information about the scheduling process, course offerings, advanced placement courses and options for taking college-level courses in high school.

Participating students and their parents are to meet in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m. for a presentation by school counselors and building principals. They’ll be able to visit kiosks in the cafeteria at 7:15 p.m.

Information will be available from department heads in various content areas and representatives from a variety of Norwin clubs, the Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, and the Air Force Junior ROTC Program.

Attendees may speak with teachers, counselors and club sponsors, and see sample curricula and textbooks or required reading material. The information can help students make more informed decisions about their class schedules, the district said.

For more information, contact the high school or middle school guidance offices.

