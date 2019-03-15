Norwin grad ‘Jason Tyler’ makes wrestling debut

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Norwin High School graduate will make his local debut as a professional wrestler on March 23 at a benefit for the Hartford Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

Himself a volunteer firefighter, Tyler Harrison, aka “Jason Tyler,” will appear with Pittsburgh wrestler T-Rantula and other wrestlers at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the Hartford Heights fire hall, 14335 Route 30, Irwin, as part of the Pros of Wrestling tour.

Harrison, a 2015 graduate of Norwin High School and a firefighter with the Larimer Volunteer Fire Department, has been training to become a professional wrestler and has been performing for various promotions. This will be his first hometown performance.

Harrison said he is looking forward to performing for his friends and relatives from the Irwin area.

Also featured will be Sam Adonis, Jimmy Vegas, Beastman, Sheriff Steele, Bulk Nasty and women’s wrestling.

Doors for the family-friendly event will open at 6:45 p.m. Food and refreshments will be available at the show.

Advanced tickets are available for $10 by calling 412-335-1622 and will be available at the door. All proceeds go to the Hartford Heights VFD.

