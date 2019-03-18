DUI, gun cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca’s Penn Hills court
About an hour ago
Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
- Tiffany Leekins, 47, of Pittsburgh on charges of retail theft. Charges were filed Nov. 4.
- Brian Randall Jr., 38, of Pittsburgh on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and two counts of harassment. Charges were filed Nov. 13.
- Brock Dezi, 22, of Penn Hills on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Allegheny County police filed the charges Dec. 21.
- Timothy Franks, 21, no address given on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, three counts of robbery and five counts of recklessly endangering another person. Charges were filed Feb. 6.
- Maierra Nelson, 22, of Pittsburgh on charges of access device used to obtain property or service. Charges were filed Feb. 27.
- Lorenzo Johnson, 20, of Penn Hills on charges of person not to possess firearms. Charges were filed March 5.
- Leroy Enoch, 69, of Pittsburgh on charges of retail theft, possession of instruments of a crime, providing unsworn falsification to authorities, defiant trespass and two counts of receiving stolen property. Wilkins police filed the charges March 6.
Waived preliminary hearings
- Richard Williamson, 50, of East Pittsburgh on charges of disorderly conduct and invasion of privacy. Charges were filed Dec. 26.
- Davon Parker Sr., 23, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license. Charges were filed Feb. 10.
- James Austin, 41, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence, failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane and failure to use safety belt. Charges were filed Feb. 10.
- Patrick McClafferty, 45, of Verona on charges of aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, driving without a license, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, resisting arrest and four counts of accident involving damage to unattended vehicle/property. Verona police filed the charges Feb. 19.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .