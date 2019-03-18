Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
DUI, gun cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca’s Penn Hills court | TribLIVE.com
Penn Hills

DUI, gun cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca’s Penn Hills court

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, March 18, 2019 6:33 p.m
900264_web1_gavel

About an hour ago

Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

  • Tiffany Leekins, 47, of Pittsburgh on charges of retail theft. Charges were filed Nov. 4.
  • Brian Randall Jr., 38, of Pittsburgh on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and two counts of harassment. Charges were filed Nov. 13.
  • Brock Dezi, 22, of Penn Hills on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Allegheny County police filed the charges Dec. 21.
  • Timothy Franks, 21, no address given on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, three counts of robbery and five counts of recklessly endangering another person. Charges were filed Feb. 6.
  • Maierra Nelson, 22, of Pittsburgh on charges of access device used to obtain property or service. Charges were filed Feb. 27.
  • Lorenzo Johnson, 20, of Penn Hills on charges of person not to possess firearms. Charges were filed March 5.
  • Leroy Enoch, 69, of Pittsburgh on charges of retail theft, possession of instruments of a crime, providing unsworn falsification to authorities, defiant trespass and two counts of receiving stolen property. Wilkins police filed the charges March 6.

Waived preliminary hearings

  • Richard Williamson, 50, of East Pittsburgh on charges of disorderly conduct and invasion of privacy. Charges were filed Dec. 26.
  • Davon Parker Sr., 23, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license. Charges were filed Feb. 10.
  • James Austin, 41, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence, failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane and failure to use safety belt. Charges were filed Feb. 10.
  • Patrick McClafferty, 45, of Verona on charges of aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, driving without a license, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, resisting arrest and four counts of accident involving damage to unattended vehicle/property. Verona police filed the charges Feb. 19.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Penn Hills
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.