Linton Middle School performers spreading message of unity with musical | TribLIVE.com
Penn Hills

Linton Middle School performers spreading message of unity with musical

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 21, 2019 9:13 a.m
911832_web1_php-lintonmusical2-032819
Submitted
Olivia Walter, Bria Reed, Ava Kielar, Taylor Bumbaugh, Bella Mitlo and Talia Russell rehearse a scene from Linton Middle School’s “Once On This Island Jr.”
911832_web1_php-lintonmusical-032819
Submitted
Rory McConnell, Rebecca Frey, Cameron Moultrie, Bella Mitlo and Talia Russell rehearse a scene from Linton Middle School’s “Once On This Island Jr.”

20 minutes ago

Linton Middle School performers aim to transport Penn Hills School District community members to a tropical paradise with their upcoming musical.

The students will present “Once On This Island Jr.” at the school March 29-31.

The show is a theatrical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s popular fairy tale “The Little Mermaid” and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical by the writing team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

The one-act musical with a catchy Caribbean-influenced score tells the story of how a peasant girl on an island uses the power of love to bring people from different social classes together.

“It’s a newer musical, and I wanted to provide them with a challenge musically,” Linton Music Director Justin Trainer said. “I felt this was a great musical that introduced a lot of musical styles that I think will help prepare (students) for the high school program.”

More than 30 fifth- through eighth-graders have been practicing since December.

“They’re a wonderful group of students to work with,” Trainer said. “They’re enthusiastic. They’re dedicated. It’s a very high-energy show with a lot of choreography and a lot of songs. I think (the audience) will be on their feet. I think they’ll love it. It’s something most people have not seen before.”

Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. March 29 and 30, and a 1 p.m. matinee March 31. Tickets are $5 and available at the door, 250 Aster St.

Email jtrain@phsd.k12.pa.us for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

