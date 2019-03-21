Linton Middle School performers spreading message of unity with musical
Linton Middle School performers aim to transport Penn Hills School District community members to a tropical paradise with their upcoming musical.
The students will present “Once On This Island Jr.” at the school March 29-31.
The show is a theatrical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s popular fairy tale “The Little Mermaid” and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical by the writing team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.
The one-act musical with a catchy Caribbean-influenced score tells the story of how a peasant girl on an island uses the power of love to bring people from different social classes together.
“It’s a newer musical, and I wanted to provide them with a challenge musically,” Linton Music Director Justin Trainer said. “I felt this was a great musical that introduced a lot of musical styles that I think will help prepare (students) for the high school program.”
More than 30 fifth- through eighth-graders have been practicing since December.
“They’re a wonderful group of students to work with,” Trainer said. “They’re enthusiastic. They’re dedicated. It’s a very high-energy show with a lot of choreography and a lot of songs. I think (the audience) will be on their feet. I think they’ll love it. It’s something most people have not seen before.”
Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. March 29 and 30, and a 1 p.m. matinee March 31. Tickets are $5 and available at the door, 250 Aster St.
Email jtrain@phsd.k12.pa.us for more information.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .