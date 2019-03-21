Linton Middle School performers spreading message of unity with musical

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Linton Middle School performers aim to transport Penn Hills School District community members to a tropical paradise with their upcoming musical.

The students will present “Once On This Island Jr.” at the school March 29-31.

The show is a theatrical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s popular fairy tale “The Little Mermaid” and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical by the writing team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

The one-act musical with a catchy Caribbean-influenced score tells the story of how a peasant girl on an island uses the power of love to bring people from different social classes together.

“It’s a newer musical, and I wanted to provide them with a challenge musically,” Linton Music Director Justin Trainer said. “I felt this was a great musical that introduced a lot of musical styles that I think will help prepare (students) for the high school program.”

More than 30 fifth- through eighth-graders have been practicing since December.

“They’re a wonderful group of students to work with,” Trainer said. “They’re enthusiastic. They’re dedicated. It’s a very high-energy show with a lot of choreography and a lot of songs. I think (the audience) will be on their feet. I think they’ll love it. It’s something most people have not seen before.”

Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. March 29 and 30, and a 1 p.m. matinee March 31. Tickets are $5 and available at the door, 250 Aster St.

Email jtrain@phsd.k12.pa.us for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .