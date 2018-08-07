Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn-Trafford

Penn-Trafford Community Band members will play Level Green concert on Aug. 16

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 2:42 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

The Penn-Trafford Community Band small-group ensemble will perform Aug. 16 at the Level Green Community Building during the Level Green Senior Citizen group’s regular meeting.

The concert will begin at noon at the community building, 123 Murrysville Road in Trafford, following the senior citizen group’s meeting.

“That community band is one of my very favorites,” said senior citizen group member Mary Paulina. “We invite anyone who’d like to hear the concert to attend, and and also to check out the senior citizen group.”

Formed initially in 2007 as the Penn Township Alumni Band, the current community band has more than 60 members ranging age from 13 to 83, and typically performs more than a dozen concerts each summer under the direction of Doug Skoretz.

The full band will perform an Aug. 26 concert at the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center in Greensburg.

For more, see PTcommunityband.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

