Penn Area Library will host two 'Medicare Explained' programs

If you have questions about Medicare, Penn Area Library officials want to help get them answered at one of two “Medicare Explained” programs coming up later this month.

Discover Medicare will host two state-approved presentations for anyone with questions about the national health insurance program.

The first will be at 5 p.m., Aug. 20; the second will be at 1 p.m., Aug. 25. Both will be held in the library, 2001 Municipal Court in Harrison City.

Presenter Judy Filipowksi will discuss how and when to enroll, supplemental coverage options, prescription coverage and more.

To reserve a seat, call 800-800-1999 or see DiscoverMedicare.com . Click here for a complete listing of Discover Medicare programs happening throughout the region.

For more, see the Penn Area Library’s Facebook page .

