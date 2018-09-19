Team Friends will mark 1st anniversary with 'Fall Funday' at Schramm Farms
Team Friends of Westmoreland County next month will organize a “Fall Funday” trip to Schramm Farms & Orchards.
The Oct. 16 event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the farm, 1002 Blank Road, Penn Township, held to celebrate the Team Friends Westmoreland chapter’s first anniversary. The day will include a hay ride, decorating pumpkins, a trip through Schramm’s corn maze and a tutorial on the making of apple cider following by a tasting.
The cost is $8 per person.
Team Friends takes people with disabilities and their parents or caregivers and finds new ways to integrate them into social circles and into their communities.
For more, call Jamie Walker at 724-396-4924 or email jamie@teamfriends.org .
