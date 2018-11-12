Penn Middle students will stage 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Charlie Brown just can’t seem to get it together during the holidays.

To be sure, his life is mostly in shambles even if we’re just speaking generally, but the hapless “Peanuts” character sure has a rough time when a major holiday is coming up.

Penn Middle School students will bring his struggle to the stage this weekend with their production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

The show features two full casts of lead characters and two shows, Nov. 16 and 17 at the Penn Middle School auditorium, 1007 Penn Middle Way in Penn Township.

Tickets are $5, and go on sale from 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 12 to 14 at the auditorium. They will also be on sale an hour before showtime, which is 7 p.m. both nights.

For more, call 724-552-9031 or see PennMiddleDrama.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.