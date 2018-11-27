Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn-Trafford

Laurel Ballet students gain poise, skill as they progress through 'Nutcracker' roles

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 7:18 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Katie Barkley-Mastalski has been in “The Nutcracker” since she was 4 years old.

The Penn Township native has been dancing with Greensburg’s Laurel Ballet since 2004, working her way up through different roles to this year’s featured spot as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

“We’ve had different teachers over the years, and each one helps you progress in a different way,” said 17-year-old Katie.

The Laurel Ballet will stage its 25th annual production of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 8 and 9, backed by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra.

Artistic Director Eleanor Tornblom said Barkley-Mastalski’s experience is what she hopes every student will have.

“So many of these girls have started with little, tiny roles,” Tornblom said. “But it gives them confidence. They know they have to do a certain thing at a certain time in the show, and it has to be timed just right. And it gets them disciplined and ready for the larger roles they’ll take on when they’re a little older.”

Barkley-Mastalski’s younger sister Sarah, 14, is a perfect example. Having performed in smaller roles over the years, Sarah will take on the main female character, Clara.

“The role is really demanding, because I’m onstage for most of Acts I and II,” she said. “But we’ve looked up to these roles for so long, and it’s great to have a chance to actually do them.”

Alaina Nuzzo, 13, of Murrysville, will dance the part of the Snow Queen this year.

“I’m partnered with a male dancer, (Texture Contemporary Ballet founder and artistic director) Alan Obuzor, and that’s new and difficult,” Alaina said. “Dancing together and making it look good is challenging.”

Juliana Matteo, 12, of Penn Township, will play Clara’s younger brother and antagonist, Fritz. Juliana said portraying a little boy is a new type of challenge.

“When you take it onstage, you not only make it your own, but you also think about how your character would make a certain move,” she said.

For Lillian Black, 11, of Manor, this year’s production will require her to play polar opposite roles, that of an Angel but also a Sweet Doll.

“It’s hard to play a doll because you’re supposed to be very stiff,” Lillian said. “There’s a lot of things that would be a total no-no in another ballet. But as the angel, you have to be very soft.”

Alaina said that like most of the Laurel students in the production, she is relishing the opportunity to do more each year.

“Doing such a big part for the first time will be really cool,” she said.

Her mother Tammy Nuzzo agreed.

“She’s been able to progress up through all these roles,” Nuzzo said. “By the time some of these girls make the company, they could probably dance all of the parts from memory!”

“The Nutcracker” will be at 2 and 7 p.m., Dec. 8, and at 2 p.m., Dec. 9 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Sarah Barkley-Mastalski, 14, of Penn Township rehearses on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, for the Laurel Ballet’s upcoming production of 'The Nutcracker,' Dec. 8 and 9 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Sarah Barkley-Mastalski, 14, of Penn Township rehearses on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, for the Laurel Ballet’s upcoming production of 'The Nutcracker,' Dec. 8 and 9 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Juliana Matteo, 12, of Penn Township rehearses on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, for the Laurel Ballet’s upcoming production of 'The Nutcracker,' Dec. 8 and 9 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Juliana Matteo, 12, of Penn Township rehearses on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, for the Laurel Ballet’s upcoming production of 'The Nutcracker,' Dec. 8 and 9 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me