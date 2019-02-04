Opus 2 Orchestra will play free concert, fundraiser preview Feb. 16 and 17

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Members of the Opus 2 Orchestra will perform its second free concert of the 2018-19 season on Feb. 17, with a preview performance and fundraiser the day before.

The orchestra will perform a 4 p.m. concert, Feb. 17 at Christian Life Church, 900 Seventh Street in Trafford, which will feature pieces including Paul O’Neill and Robert Kinkel’s “Wizards in Winter,” Tchaikovsky’s “Themes from Romeo & Juliet” as well as Leonard Bernstein’s “One Hand, One Heart.”

A preview of the concert will take place at 1 and 2 p.m., Feb. 16 at the Barnes & Noble bookstore, 700 Mall Circle at the Monroeville Mall. A portion of customer purchases at the store will be donated to the orchestra.

The concert will be directed by Opus alumna and Plum School District orchestra director Megan Martz.

In addition to its adult members, the orchestra includes students from all over the east suburbs, including:

• Franklin Regional: Ella Hadden, Matthew Ip, Phillip Olszewski and Nick Saidel.

• Gateway: Blaine Austin, Madelynn Smith and Blake Vowler

• Norwin: Billie Balaban, Jacob Capets, Amanda Hanley, Austin Hewitt and Nicholas Hines

• Penn-Trafford: Jonathan Judy

• Plum: Mariss Bernardini, Abigail Casey, Andrew Fagen, Allison Klinsky, Justin Muretisch and Dillon Rush.

• East Allegheny: Nicole Grillo

• Monessen: Gracie Zizis

• Serra Catholic: Abigail Bernick

• Trinity Christian School: Kendall White

• Homeschooled: Darius Blasko and Rachel Schweitzer.

There is no cost to attend the Feb. 17 concert, but a voluntary donation at the end of the show will help support orchestra expenses.

For more, see Opus2Strings.wix.com/opus .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.