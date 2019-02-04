Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn-Trafford

Opus 2 Orchestra will play free concert, fundraiser preview Feb. 16 and 17

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, 12:03 p.m.
Above, members of the Opus 2 Orchestra pose for a photo prior to the group’s seniors concert in 2018.
Submitted photo
Above, members of the Opus 2 Orchestra pose for a photo prior to the group’s seniors concert in 2018.
Above, Austin Hewitt stops at the Opus 2 booth to check out some of the string instruments at Celebrate Monroeville 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Above, Austin Hewitt stops at the Opus 2 booth to check out some of the string instruments at Celebrate Monroeville 2017.

Members of the Opus 2 Orchestra will perform its second free concert of the 2018-19 season on Feb. 17, with a preview performance and fundraiser the day before.

The orchestra will perform a 4 p.m. concert, Feb. 17 at Christian Life Church, 900 Seventh Street in Trafford, which will feature pieces including Paul O’Neill and Robert Kinkel’s “Wizards in Winter,” Tchaikovsky’s “Themes from Romeo & Juliet” as well as Leonard Bernstein’s “One Hand, One Heart.”

A preview of the concert will take place at 1 and 2 p.m., Feb. 16 at the Barnes & Noble bookstore, 700 Mall Circle at the Monroeville Mall. A portion of customer purchases at the store will be donated to the orchestra.

The concert will be directed by Opus alumna and Plum School District orchestra director Megan Martz.

In addition to its adult members, the orchestra includes students from all over the east suburbs, including:

• Franklin Regional: Ella Hadden, Matthew Ip, Phillip Olszewski and Nick Saidel.

• Gateway: Blaine Austin, Madelynn Smith and Blake Vowler

• Norwin: Billie Balaban, Jacob Capets, Amanda Hanley, Austin Hewitt and Nicholas Hines

• Penn-Trafford: Jonathan Judy

• Plum: Mariss Bernardini, Abigail Casey, Andrew Fagen, Allison Klinsky, Justin Muretisch and Dillon Rush.

• East Allegheny: Nicole Grillo

• Monessen: Gracie Zizis

• Serra Catholic: Abigail Bernick

• Trinity Christian School: Kendall White

• Homeschooled: Darius Blasko and Rachel Schweitzer.

There is no cost to attend the Feb. 17 concert, but a voluntary donation at the end of the show will help support orchestra expenses.

For more, see Opus2Strings.wix.com/opus .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me