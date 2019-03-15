Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Bushy Run Lions to offer scholarships

Joe Napsha | Friday, March 15, 2019 1:30 a.m
Prospective students tour Georgetown University’s campus in Washington, D.C.

Four scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors from Penn-Trafford and other area schools, who reside in the Bushy Run Lion’s Club service area – east of Baker School Road in Penn Township

The scholarship awards will be granted to students based on academics, community activities, extra curricular activities, a written statement and financial need.

March 22 is the deadline for submitting applications to the Penn-Trafford High School guidance offices. The awards will be presented at the May 2019 Penn-Trafford High School awards ceremony.

The club will award three $1,000 Carl R. Bruno Scholarships. These scholarships are named to honor Carl Bruno, an early superintendent of the Penn-Trafford School District and a long-time Bushy Run Lion member. The Emery C. Toth Music Scholarship will be awarded to a student pursuing a music-related degree.

Since the inception of the program in 1992, the club has awarded over 113 scholarships to deserving students planning to attend a college, university or other school requiring a minimum of two years of study before graduation.

The scholarship applications and detailed information are available through the Penn-Trafford High School guidance counselor’s office.

Joe DiDomenico, Lions Scholarship committee chairman, can be contacted for additional information at 724-744-3915.

The recipients and their families will be guests of the Bushy Run Lions Club at its Scholarship Night Dinner on May 16.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

