Bushy Run Lions to offer scholarships

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Four scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors from Penn-Trafford and other area schools, who reside in the Bushy Run Lion’s Club service area – east of Baker School Road in Penn Township

The scholarship awards will be granted to students based on academics, community activities, extra curricular activities, a written statement and financial need.

March 22 is the deadline for submitting applications to the Penn-Trafford High School guidance offices. The awards will be presented at the May 2019 Penn-Trafford High School awards ceremony.

The club will award three $1,000 Carl R. Bruno Scholarships. These scholarships are named to honor Carl Bruno, an early superintendent of the Penn-Trafford School District and a long-time Bushy Run Lion member. The Emery C. Toth Music Scholarship will be awarded to a student pursuing a music-related degree.

Since the inception of the program in 1992, the club has awarded over 113 scholarships to deserving students planning to attend a college, university or other school requiring a minimum of two years of study before graduation.

The scholarship applications and detailed information are available through the Penn-Trafford High School guidance counselor’s office.

Joe DiDomenico, Lions Scholarship committee chairman, can be contacted for additional information at 724-744-3915.

The recipients and their families will be guests of the Bushy Run Lions Club at its Scholarship Night Dinner on May 16.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .