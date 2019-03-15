Penn Area Library gears up for annual mini-golf fundraiser

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Penn Area Library officials are hoping local residents are willing to tee it up to support the library at its annual “Putt Fore the Library” fundraiser on March 29-30.

The library will transform for two days into a miniature golf course, with a party for adults on Friday night from 7-10 p.m. and a Family Fun Day on March 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Friday night “par-tee” will include live music by the Adorabulls and adult beverages for sale. A silent auction will also take place in the library’s multipurpose room with gift baskets, event tickets, gift cards and more.

All proceeds will benefit the library’s services and programs.

For more, call 724-744-4414 or see PennLib.org.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .