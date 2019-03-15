Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Area Library gears up for annual mini-golf fundraiser | TribLIVE.com
Penn Area Library gears up for annual mini-golf fundraiser

Patrick Varine | Friday, March 15, 2019 7:58 a.m
Above, the Dr. Carla Capozzi 19th Hole practice tee at the Penn Area Library. The library is gearing up for its annual "Putt Fore the Library" fundraiser on March 29-30.
Above, the Adorabulls, who will perform at the annual "Putt Fore the Library" adult party on March 29, 2019, at the Penn Area Library.

Penn Area Library officials are hoping local residents are willing to tee it up to support the library at its annual “Putt Fore the Library” fundraiser on March 29-30.

The library will transform for two days into a miniature golf course, with a party for adults on Friday night from 7-10 p.m. and a Family Fun Day on March 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Friday night “par-tee” will include live music by the Adorabulls and adult beverages for sale. A silent auction will also take place in the library’s multipurpose room with gift baskets, event tickets, gift cards and more.

All proceeds will benefit the library’s services and programs.

For more, call 724-744-4414 or see PennLib.org.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

