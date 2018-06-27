Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills

Turner Dairy in Penn Hills moves offices across street into former church building

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
Turner Dairy customer service managers Mary Castelli and Nicole Collier pose in front of the company's new office building on Jefferson Road in Penn Hills prior to a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Submitted
Turner Dairy customer service managers Mary Castelli and Nicole Collier pose in front of the company's new office building on Jefferson Road in Penn Hills prior to a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Turner Dairy Farms held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to make official its move into a church the company bought to house administrative offices.

The move did not include hiring additional employees, but Chuck Turner Jr., the company's president, touted the expansion as “an eye towards the future and a commitment to the Penn Hills community.”

Turner Dairy's headquarters has been on Jefferson Road in Penn Hills since 1930. The former church building, previously occupied by Three Rivers Assembly of God, will now house up to 30 customer service and administrative employees. The property, 1030 Jefferson Road, is across the street from the original Turner Dairy property.

“The expansion of our Penn Hills campus affords us the opportunity to grow as a company for our team members, our customers and the Penn Hills community,” Turner said in a news release.

Three Rivers Assembly of God stopped services in June 2017.

Attempts to reach the church were unsuccessful. County real estate records show Joy Full Gospel Fellowship Inc. bought the building 1992 for $141,500. Turner Dairy bought the property for $200,000 in January.

Turner Dairy announced in June 2017 its acquisition of Pittsburgh's last remaining dairy, Colteryahn Dairy. The new company will be dubbed Pittsburgh Special-T Dairy and Carl Colteryahn III will remain president of the Carrick dairy.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

