Penn Hills

Group to pick up litter in Penn Hills

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
Volunteers with the Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group (from left) Darius Wade, 15, of McKeesport, Selah Curran, 14, of Penn Hills, Faith Milazzo and Becky Fenoglietto of Penn Hills help pick up litter along Verona Road on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Volunteers with the Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group (from left) Darius Wade, 15, of McKeesport, Selah Curran, 14, of Penn Hills, Faith Milazzo and Becky Fenoglietto of Penn Hills help pick up litter along Verona Road on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

An anti-littering group in Penn Hills will meet next Saturday in the municipality to pick up trash along Old William Penn Highway near the Jefferson Road intersection.

Volunteers are asked to meet at U.S. Film Crew, 4090 Old William Penn Highway, at 9:30 a.m. on July 14. The date is a make-up day because the event was postponed in June, said Mary Cvetan, an event organizer.

Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group is hosting the event, which is expected to last until around 12 p.m.

“Join the friendly volunteers of Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group,” says the group's Facebook event. “We provide the orange vests, gloves and garbage bags. You provide an hour or two of help. Bring a friend!”

Participants are encouraged to RSVP by emailing PHAntiLitterGroup@gmail.com or by joining the event on Facebook.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

