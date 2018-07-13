Summer camp program at Verona Presbyterian Church postponed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The summer lunch and fun camp program at Verona Presbyterian Church has been postponed until further notice.

The camp’s scheduled Monday through Friday June 22 through Aug. 17 at 566 South Ave.

Breakfast and lunch is provided by Allegheny County. Between 40 and 50 children participate each day.

It was canceled earlier this month after the church sustained flood damage from the heavy storms around the fourth of July.

Crews from Belfor Property Restoration in Cuddy were at the church this week repairing the lower level.

Project Manager Chuck Hamborsky said the floors and walls were damaged, and the carpeting needed replaced.

He said the goal was to get everything back to normal within 30 days.

It was unclear how much repairs would cost or when summer programs would resume.

Calls to church officials were not immediately returned.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.