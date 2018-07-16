Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills

Assault, theft cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca's Penn Hills court

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, July 16, 2018, 5:57 p.m.

Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

  • Savanna Mari Pietropola, 23, of Penn Hills on charges of forgery, conspiracy, theft by deception and receiving stolen property. Charges were filed Nov. 7.
  • Talasia Dallas, 22, of Pittsburgh on charges of aggravated assault on a victim less than 13 years old, aggravated assault on a victim less than 6 years old, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Charges were filed Nov. 2.
  • Wayne Schrantz, 29, of Penn Hills on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness. Charges were filed June 2.
  • Kenni Aneisha Eason, 39, of Penn Hills on charges of terroristic threats and harassment. Charges were filed June 5.
  • Candice Provident, 50, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and exceeding maximum speed limits. Charges were filed June 3.
  • Eric Frank Wiley, 23, of Penn Hills on charges of simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and two counts of robbery. Charges were filed June 15.
  • Emma Joy Warzinski, 23, of North Charleston on charges of recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude officer and two counts of aggravated assault. Charges were filed July 2.

Waived preliminary hearings

  • Bryan Goodwin, 21, of Champion on charges of theft by deception, receiving stolen property, receives advance payment for services and fails to perform and deceitful business practices. Charges were filed Oct. 24.
  • Lynn Keith Hargraves Sr., 64, of Penn Hills on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, possession of controlled substances, driving an unregistered vehicle and improper sunscreening. Charges were filed April 6.
  • Gary Collins, 50, of Verona on charges of driving under the influence, failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed April 22.
  • Rochelle A. Robinson, 40, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence, disregard traffic lane, driving at unsafe speed and careless driving. State police filed the charges April 29.
  • Michele Monfredi, 46, of Penn Hills on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed May 28.

Monfredi went before the judge on another case. She waived a preliminary hearing on charges of simple assault and harassment. Those charges were filed May 30.

She also waived a preliminary hearing on another case with charges of theft by unlawful taking and forgery. Those charges were filed June 22.

  • Branden L. Washington, 23, of Pittsburgh on charges of terroristic threats and harassment. Charges were filed June 12.
  • Chelsea Tanesha Watkins, 28, of Jackson, AL on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed June 27.
  • Harlin William Daffin, 29, of Leroy, AL on charges of possession of firearm prohibited, possession of controlled substances, driving without a license and no rear lights. Charges were filed June 27.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

