Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills to pave seven streets with $623,000

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
This file photo shows a road being paved.
This file photo shows a road being paved.

Updated 4 hours ago

Penn Hills will repave seven roads for around $623,000 as part of its street repaving program this summer.

Those roads include Elizabeth Drive, Stephens Lane, Knickerbocker Drive, Graylock Drive and Third Street for a base bid of $442,000. There are three other alternate streets, which include Yellowstone Drive and two sections of Clematis Boulevard totalling around $180,000.

Plum-based A. Liberoni Inc. will do the work, and it’s unclear when it will begin. Department of Public Works Superintendent Scott Shepard was not available to comment.

At a July 16 meeting, resident Andrea Getsy asked if taxpayers could expect even more roads to be paved because the cost of this year’s program came in under the $775,000 projected for it in the 2018 budget.

Manager Moe Rayan said the extra $122,000 goes into paving the alternate streets but did not say which streets would be added on top of the existing alternates.

“Even though this came in lower than what was in the budget, that doesn’t mean that we are just going to use that extra money for something other than road pavement,” Mayor Sara Kuhn said, adding the municipality had a similar situation last year that resulted in more streets paved.

The municipality paved 25 streets and two parking lots within the municipality at a cost of more than $1.1 million last year.

“We would like to do more than what we are doing but the funds are not there. We try to do the best we can with what we have. Sometimes we are able to do more roads,” Rayan said at a July 16 meeting, adding the contracts might need to be adjusted because of fuel costs.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me