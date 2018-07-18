Penn Hills to pave seven streets with $623,000

Penn Hills will repave seven roads for around $623,000 as part of its street repaving program this summer.

Those roads include Elizabeth Drive, Stephens Lane, Knickerbocker Drive, Graylock Drive and Third Street for a base bid of $442,000. There are three other alternate streets, which include Yellowstone Drive and two sections of Clematis Boulevard totalling around $180,000.

Plum-based A. Liberoni Inc. will do the work, and it’s unclear when it will begin. Department of Public Works Superintendent Scott Shepard was not available to comment.

At a July 16 meeting, resident Andrea Getsy asked if taxpayers could expect even more roads to be paved because the cost of this year’s program came in under the $775,000 projected for it in the 2018 budget.

Manager Moe Rayan said the extra $122,000 goes into paving the alternate streets but did not say which streets would be added on top of the existing alternates.

“Even though this came in lower than what was in the budget, that doesn’t mean that we are just going to use that extra money for something other than road pavement,” Mayor Sara Kuhn said, adding the municipality had a similar situation last year that resulted in more streets paved.

The municipality paved 25 streets and two parking lots within the municipality at a cost of more than $1.1 million last year.

“We would like to do more than what we are doing but the funds are not there. We try to do the best we can with what we have. Sometimes we are able to do more roads,” Rayan said at a July 16 meeting, adding the contracts might need to be adjusted because of fuel costs.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.