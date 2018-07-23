DUI, drug cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca's Penn Hills court
Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
- Andre Aaron Yates, 18, of Penn Hills on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper sunscreening. Allegheny County police filed the charges Jan. 17.
- Aaron Ogunjeminiyi, 38, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence and careless driving. Charges were filed April 2.
- Olufemi Aina, 43, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence and duties at stop sign. Charges were filed Feb. 18.
- Jordan Cornell, 20, of Pittsburgh on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed June 12.
- Shawn Maurice Collins, 47, of Pittsburgh on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Charges were filed June 14.
Waived preliminary hearings
- Brandon Mack, 31, of Johnstown on charges of possession with intent to deliver, unauthorized use of motor vehicles, disregarding traffic lane, backing up vehicle improperly and careless driving. Charges were filed Feb. 19.
- William Andrews, 53, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence and improper movement. Charges were filed March 26.
- Jerome Frank Brown, 47, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence and careless driving. Charges were filed May 9.
- Devontay Glover, 39, of Verona on charges of tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving with a suspended licence, driving at unsafe speed, duties at stop sign, careless driving and reckless driving. Charges were filed June 8.
- James Kevin Flanagan, 55, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Charges were filed June 14.
