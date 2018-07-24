Penn Hills event to raise money for neighborhood pool, food pantry

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cost: $10 for individuals, $25 for families. Extra costs for raffle tickets and food.

A Penn Hills pool club will host a party to raise money for the neighborhood swimming hole and food pantry.

Club members and the public are invited to the Rosedale Beach Club from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 to enjoy swimming, bubble soccer, music and other entertainment. The event will also have a raffle drawing. The event will cost $10 per person or $25 for the family.

Proceeds will be split between the Rosedale Beach Club and the Rosedale Food Pantry, said Rosedale Beach Club President Todd Bowser.

The event will also bring Sticklers Popsicle Truck and Black Box Bistro for food options.

“It’s the first time we’ve done this,” he said. “Hopefully it will become annual.”

He said the pool has benefitted from a 10 percent increase in membership since 2017.

“And 2016 (membership) was lower still. So we’re steadily climbing,” Bowser said, noting the increase has come, in part, from the closing of the Highlands Aqua Club in Penn Hills and the Plum Aqua Club.

“We’re having a good year. It’s been a busy year at the pool – the weather, for the most part, has been nice and cooperated. The opportunity came along to do this, to work with the food bank. It’s a good way to give back to the community,” Bowser said.

The Rosedale Food Pantry, operated out of the Rosedale United Methodist Church just a few doors down from the pool, hopes the money raised will help pay the bills for the operation that feeds up to 200 families each week.

“I would be happy with $1,000,” said John Dick, one of the food pantry’s organizers. He said eight volunteers from the food pantry will help organize the event’s raffling.

