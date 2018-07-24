Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills event to raise money for neighborhood pool, food pantry

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Nina Perallo, 9, and her sister, Michaela, 8, pictured in 2016 in the pool at the Rosedale Beach Club in Penn Hills.
Nina Perallo, 9, and her sister, Michaela, 8, pictured in 2016 in the pool at the Rosedale Beach Club in Penn Hills.

Updated 4 hours ago

A Penn Hills pool club will host a party to raise money for the neighborhood swimming hole and food pantry.

Club members and the public are invited to the Rosedale Beach Club from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 to enjoy swimming, bubble soccer, music and other entertainment. The event will also have a raffle drawing. The event will cost $10 per person or $25 for the family.

Proceeds will be split between the Rosedale Beach Club and the Rosedale Food Pantry, said Rosedale Beach Club President Todd Bowser.

The event will also bring Sticklers Popsicle Truck and Black Box Bistro for food options.

“It’s the first time we’ve done this,” he said. “Hopefully it will become annual.”

He said the pool has benefitted from a 10 percent increase in membership since 2017.

“And 2016 (membership) was lower still. So we’re steadily climbing,” Bowser said, noting the increase has come, in part, from the closing of the Highlands Aqua Club in Penn Hills and the Plum Aqua Club.

“We’re having a good year. It’s been a busy year at the pool – the weather, for the most part, has been nice and cooperated. The opportunity came along to do this, to work with the food bank. It’s a good way to give back to the community,” Bowser said.

The Rosedale Food Pantry, operated out of the Rosedale United Methodist Church just a few doors down from the pool, hopes the money raised will help pay the bills for the operation that feeds up to 200 families each week.

“I would be happy with $1,000,” said John Dick, one of the food pantry’s organizers. He said eight volunteers from the food pantry will help organize the event’s raffling.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me