Verona car cruise revs up for 23rd annual event

If You Go

Auto buffs unite – a car cruise in Verona is set to roll on with its 23 rd annual event.

Some 125 cars from the past and present will line up along East Railroad Avenue from 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 for the Verona Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event.

There is no entrance fee, and the first 100 cars to register will receive a free participatory dash plaque. Spectators will be able to buy raffle tickets and a winner will be announced at 8 p.m.

“It’ll have what all the cruises have,” said Verona Mayor Dave Ricupero.

That includes a DJ slotted to play oldies music throughout the day and food by Wicked Ribs N’at from Cheswick.

A Verona police escort will accompany the cars at 8:30 p.m. for the car parade that departs from Verona and ends at the Hulton Bridge in Oakmont.

“It’s always just a fun thing – people wave at all the cars and they just have a great time,” Ricupero said.

