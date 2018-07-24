Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Verona car cruise revs up for 23rd annual event

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Joel Osborne, of Penn Hills, brought his 1959 Ford Galaxie to the 22nd annual Verona Chamber of Commerce Car Cruise on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Joel Osborne, of Penn Hills, brought his 1959 Ford Galaxie to the 22nd annual Verona Chamber of Commerce Car Cruise on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Auto buffs unite – a car cruise in Verona is set to roll on with its 23 rd annual event.

Some 125 cars from the past and present will line up along East Railroad Avenue from 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 for the Verona Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event.

There is no entrance fee, and the first 100 cars to register will receive a free participatory dash plaque. Spectators will be able to buy raffle tickets and a winner will be announced at 8 p.m.

“It’ll have what all the cruises have,” said Verona Mayor Dave Ricupero.

That includes a DJ slotted to play oldies music throughout the day and food by Wicked Ribs N’at from Cheswick.

A Verona police escort will accompany the cars at 8:30 p.m. for the car parade that departs from Verona and ends at the Hulton Bridge in Oakmont.

“It’s always just a fun thing – people wave at all the cars and they just have a great time,” Ricupero said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me