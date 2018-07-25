Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Live: Steelers arrive at Saint Vincent for training camp
Penn Hills

Penn Hills girls softball team earns fast pitch championship title

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
From top left: l-r Kiera Mack, Irlynn Richardson, Brianna Mack, Chloe Campbell, Jaralyn Kincaid, Miya Tominello, Alexis Hrivnak, and Nadia Veney. From bottom left: l-r Sammi O’Brien, Makayla Davenport, Savannah Korotko, Lida Wos, MacKenzie Favero and Maura Wade.
Updated 4 hours ago

The Penn Hills Fast Pitch 15u softball team won its championship game July 18 against the Norwin Knights of the Police Athletic League.

Penn Hills won the game with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning, said Jaime Wade, the team’s coach.

The final score was 9-8.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

