Penn Hills

Penn Hills SummerFest offers family fun

Lillian Dedomenic | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Local artist Manuela Bernardez Kuchta creates caricatures of Tanya and Matt Carter of Penn Hills. The 2018 Penn Hills SummerFest wrapped up activities just before dusk to prepare for a spectacular fireworks display by Zambelli Fireworks. The annual community event, presented by the Department of Parks and Recreation, was held on Saturday, August 4 at Turner Friendship Park and featured food trucks, bounce house, crafters, live bands and a kid's corner. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Local artist Manuela Bernardez Kuchta creates caricatures of Tanya and Matt Carter of Penn Hills.
Local artist Manuela Bernardez Kuchta creates caricatures of Tanya and Matt Carter of Penn Hills.
Local artist Manuela Bernardez Kuchta creates caricatures of Tanya and Matt Carter of Penn Hills.
It's a hit! Charlie-Joe Rosemeyer, 14, gets dunked. Rosemeyer, a member of the Penn Hills Boys Soccer Team, was volunteering at the teams dunk tank. The 2018 Penn Hills SummerFest wrapped up activities just before dusk to prepare for a spectacular fireworks display by Zambelli Fireworks. The annual community event, presented by the Department of Parks and Recreation, was held on Saturday, August 4 at Turner Friendship Park and featured food trucks, bounce house, crafters, live bands and a kid's corner. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
It's a hit! Charlie-Joe Rosemeyer, 14, gets dunked. Rosemeyer, a member of the Penn Hills Boys Soccer Team, was volunteering at the teams dunk tank.
Justin Stewart juggles softballs in between challengers at the dunk tank sponsored by the Penn Hills Boys Soccer Team. Stewart, a volunteer at the booth, is the father of Tyler Stewart, a member of the team. The 2018 Penn Hills SummerFest wrapped up activities just before dusk to prepare for a spectacular fireworks display by Zambelli Fireworks. The annual community event, presented by the Department of Parks and Recreation, was held on Saturday, August 4 at Turner Friendship Park and featured food trucks, bounce house, crafters, live bands and a kid's corner. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Justin Stewart juggles softballs in between challengers at the dunk tank sponsored by the Penn Hills Boys Soccer Team. Stewart, a volunteer at the booth, is the father of Tyler Stewart, a member of the team.
Arayah Heywood, 6, sits patiently while artist Kiestrin Barker, transforms her face into a friendly tiger. Barker is a Penn Hills Highs School graduate and was volunteering with the high school musical booth. The 2018 Penn Hills SummerFest wrapped up activities just before dusk to prepare for a spectacular fireworks display by Zambelli Fireworks. The annual community event, presented by the Department of Parks and Recreation, was held on Saturday, August 4 at Turner Friendship Park and featured food trucks, bounce house, crafters, live bands and a kid's corner. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Arayah Heywood, 6, sits patiently while artist Kiestrin Barker, transforms her face into a friendly tiger. Barker is a Penn Hills Highs School graduate and was volunteering with the high school musical booth.
A specatcular fireworks display closeed out the 2018 A beautiful day, a beautiful sunset. The 2018 Penn Hills SummerFest wrapped up activities just before dusk to prepare for a spectacular fireworks display by Zambelli Fireworks. The annual community event, presented by the Department of Parks and Recreation, was held on Saturday, August 4 at Turner Friendship Park and featured food trucks, bounce house, crafters, live bands and a kid's corner. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
A specatcular fireworks display closeed out the 2018 A beautiful day, a beautiful sunset.
A specatcular fireworks display closeed out the 2018 Penn Hills SummerFest at Turner Friendship Park last Satuday night. Families arrived early with lawn chairs and blankets to find the perfect spot to watch the display by Zambelli Fireworks. The annual community event, presented by the Department of Parks and Recreation, featured food trucks, bounce house, crafters, live bands and a kid's corner. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
A specatcular fireworks display closeed out the 2018 Penn Hills SummerFest at Turner Friendship Park last Satuday night. Families arrived early with lawn chairs and blankets to find the perfect spot to watch the display by Zambelli Fireworks.
A specatcular fireworks display closeed out the 2018 Penn Hills SummerFest at Turner Friendship Park last Satuday night. Families arrived early with lawn chairs and blankets to find the perfect spot to watch the display by Zambelli Fireworks.
A specatcular fireworks display closeed out the 2018 Penn Hills SummerFest at Turner Friendship Park last Satuday night. Families arrived early with lawn chairs and blankets to find the perfect spot to watch the display by Zambelli Fireworks.

The 2018 Penn Hills SummerFest at Turner Friendship Park Aug. 4, presented by the Department of Parks and Recreation, featured food trucks, a bounce house, crafters, live bands and a kids corner.

