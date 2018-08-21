What's in a name? Rapp Funeral Home in Penn Hills becomes a Rose

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Rapp Funeral Home Inc. in Penn Hills recently changed its name, one that it’s held since 2004, said Bernadette Rose, the funeral home’s director.

The name change — Rose Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. — became effective Aug. 13. Company president David Michener said the change “better reflects both who we are and what we do.”

The change bears Rose’s name, who has served at there for 12 years, and includes “cremation services.”

The facility, which has always offered cremation, is not undergoing a change in ownership or staff, Rose said.

The facility will keep its current phone numbers and location at 10940 Frankstown Road. The funeral home’s new website is www.rosefuneralhomeinc.com and Rose’s email address is brose@rosefuneralhomeinc.com.

