Penn Hills, Monroeville police joining forces for Citizens Police Academy

Penn Hills and Monroeville police departments are hosting another Citizens Police Academy this fall.

The eight-week course will be the second offered this year. The first was held in the spring.

The courses offer an introduction to the legal system, defensive driving, crime scene processing, a demonstration from a police K-9 unit and firearm training that will have participants shooting a handgun, rifle and shotgun. There also will be a use of force class, said Penn Hills police Det. Bill Trogler.

“That’s a hot topic right now, especially after the (Antwon Rose) shooting,” Trogler said. “People are really interested.”

The only cost associated with the courses is a $10 fee for a criminal background check, Trogler said.

“People get to see what it’s like to walk in our shoes, see the kinds of things we face and see how we train the officers,” he said.

The first class set for Sept. 12, will be held at the Penn Hills Municipal Complex at 102 Duff Road, where officers will give participants a tour of the new building. Remaining classes will be at the Monroeville Public Safety Training Center at 2465 Johnston Road.

The Citizens Police Academy started in 2011, and the departments have hosted about 14 since then.

“It’s really been a very successful class, we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback, he said.

Participants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license and have no major crimes on their record. Applications can be found online at pennhillspolice.com under Resources and can be sent via email or dropped off at 102 Duff Road.

Applicants have until Sept. 7 to register. Residents from Penn Hills, Monroeville and Pitcairn are eligible for the program.

For more information, call Trogler at 412-342-1163.

