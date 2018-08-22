Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills, Monroeville police joining forces for Citizens Police Academy

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Monroeville police Officer Sarah Skoog shows Karen Thornhill the proper way to hold and fire a gun. Thornhill and her mother, Helyn Johnson, were both students at the Penn Hills and Monroeville Citizens Police Academy at the Monroeville Public Safety Training Center on Wednesday, May 21, 2013.
Monroeville police Officer Sarah Skoog shows Karen Thornhill the proper way to hold and fire a gun. Thornhill and her mother, Helyn Johnson, were both students at the Penn Hills and Monroeville Citizens Police Academy at the Monroeville Public Safety Training Center on Wednesday, May 21, 2013.

Updated 59 minutes ago

Penn Hills and Monroeville police departments are hosting another Citizens Police Academy this fall.

The eight-week course will be the second offered this year. The first was held in the spring.

The courses offer an introduction to the legal system, defensive driving, crime scene processing, a demonstration from a police K-9 unit and firearm training that will have participants shooting a handgun, rifle and shotgun. There also will be a use of force class, said Penn Hills police Det. Bill Trogler.

“That’s a hot topic right now, especially after the (Antwon Rose) shooting,” Trogler said. “People are really interested.”

The only cost associated with the courses is a $10 fee for a criminal background check, Trogler said.

“People get to see what it’s like to walk in our shoes, see the kinds of things we face and see how we train the officers,” he said.

The first class set for Sept. 12, will be held at the Penn Hills Municipal Complex at 102 Duff Road, where officers will give participants a tour of the new building. Remaining classes will be at the Monroeville Public Safety Training Center at 2465 Johnston Road.

The Citizens Police Academy started in 2011, and the departments have hosted about 14 since then.

“It’s really been a very successful class, we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback, he said.

Participants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license and have no major crimes on their record. Applications can be found online at pennhillspolice.com under Resources and can be sent via email or dropped off at 102 Duff Road.

Applicants have until Sept. 7 to register. Residents from Penn Hills, Monroeville and Pitcairn are eligible for the program.

For more information, call Trogler at 412-342-1163.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me