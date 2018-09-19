Bassists unite for 5th annual Pittsburgh Bass Day in Penn Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bass players and students alike will meet Sunday for the fifth annual Pittsburgh Bass Day.

The event is open to the general public for $25, which gets people in the doors at Penn Hebron Garden Club, 237 Jefferson Road, access to bass clinics and chances to win bass gear.

Those under age 18 that are still learning the ropes of their electric bass or double bass get into the event free.

The event runs from 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 23. To register, pay $25 through PayPal, an online payments system, to rotosound1@me.com . Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Gordon Gary of Penn Hills started the holiday five years ago when he realized Pittsburgh bassists needed an excuse to congregate and show off skills and gear.

“I wanted to get bass players of every genre into one room,” he said. “We have clinics, raffles and bass camaraderie.”

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra bassists Jeff Grubbs and local bassist Tony Grey will perform a bass duet and offer a clinic around 3 p.m. during the event, Gary said.

PSO bassist Micah Howard will also perform and offer a clinic throughout the event. Other bassists to perform and offer clinics include Joe DeFazio (bass theory), Dwayne Dolphin (jazz bass) and Tony Depaolis (Brazilian bass).

Participants can win gift certificates to local music stores, T-shirts, bass strings and various other bass equipment.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.